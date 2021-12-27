'It Would Be A Mistake' - Former Chelsea Striker Warns Against Mohamed Salah Contract

Former West Ham United and Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has advised Liverpool to be careful with Mohamed Salah's contract.

The Egyptian is expected to sign a new deal at Anfield after a whirlwind start to the season, but Cascarino is wary of past situations similar to Salah's.

"A lot of people in recent weeks have said that Liverpool should give Mohamed Salah whatever it takes to keep him. I think that would be a big mistake,’ Cascarino told The Times.

"A few years ago I took a detailed look at what Cristiano Ronaldo earned. He made €160 million (now £101 million) over the year, of which just €20 million came from Real Madrid, who were then highly successful in terms of winning trophies. Which tells you that in terms of maximising your earnings the key thing is to be at a big club that is capable of winning the big titles.

"So for Salah now there should be one overriding question: am I going to be successful on the pitch in the Premier League and the Champions League? And do I have a manager and a right back (and the rest of the team, of course) who can help me be successful on the pitch?

"So my advice to Salah would be to learn the lessons of these four players: Alexis Sánchez, Mesut Özil, Eden Hazard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. All were able to sign massive contracts but none ended up as key players at clubs that were consistently winning things. As a result their commercial value went through the floor. Not immediately, but once it was clear they were not challenging for honours.

"By the same token Liverpool shouldn’t wreck their wage structure just to keep Salah. That would mean they cannot keep other vital key players.

"If Salah stays and Liverpool are successful he will earn far more commercially than the club could ever pay him."

Should Salah sign a new deal? Or should Liverpool maintain their caution?

