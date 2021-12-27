Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

'It Would Be A Mistake' - Former Chelsea Striker Warns Against Mohamed Salah Contract

Author:

Former West Ham United and Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has advised Liverpool to be careful with Mohamed Salah's contract.

The Egyptian is expected to sign a new deal at Anfield after a whirlwind start to the season, but Cascarino is wary of past situations similar to Salah's.

"A lot of people in recent weeks have said that Liverpool should give Mohamed Salah whatever it takes to keep him. I think that would be a big mistake,’ Cascarino told The Times.

"A few years ago I took a detailed look at what Cristiano Ronaldo earned. He made €160 million (now £101 million) over the year, of which just €20 million came from Real Madrid, who were then highly successful in terms of winning trophies. Which tells you that in terms of maximising your earnings the key thing is to be at a big club that is capable of winning the big titles.

"So for Salah now there should be one overriding question: am I going to be successful on the pitch in the Premier League and the Champions League? And do I have a manager and a right back (and the rest of the team, of course) who can help me be successful on the pitch?

"So my advice to Salah would be to learn the lessons of these four players: Alexis Sánchez, Mesut Özil, Eden Hazard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. All were able to sign massive contracts but none ended up as key players at clubs that were consistently winning things. As a result their commercial value went through the floor. Not immediately, but once it was clear they were not challenging for honours.

Read More

"By the same token Liverpool shouldn’t wreck their wage structure just to keep Salah. That would mean they cannot keep other vital key players.

"If Salah stays and Liverpool are successful he will earn far more commercially than the club could ever pay him."

Should Salah sign a new deal? Or should Liverpool maintain their caution?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'It Would Be A Mistake' - Former Chelsea Striker Warns Against Mohamed Salah Contract

2 minutes ago
Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Erling Haaland Wants Real Madrid or Barcelona Move Over Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City or Manchester United Transfer

3 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Leicester City v Liverpool | Premier League

50 minutes ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

Leicester City v Liverpool Team News | FA Premier League - Van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones Updates

1 hour ago
St James Park
Non LFC

Newcastle United v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL

2 hours ago
Premier League Ball
Opinions

Premier League: Team Of The Season (So Far) - Mohamed Salah, Édouard Mendy, and More...

2 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: PSG 'Getting Nowhere' In Attempts To Keep Liverpool & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe

3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Articles

Jürgen Klopp’s Winter Warriors: Liverpool’s Insane Record In December Under Klopp

4 hours ago