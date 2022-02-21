'It Would Be A Surprise Were It Not Virgil' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On The Return Of Van Dijk

In his programme notes ahead of the clash with Norwich City on Saturday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp singled out Virgil van Dijk for special praise after his recovery from serious injury.

Over recent weeks, the signs have been there that the Dutchman is starting to return to something like his very best form.

IMAGO / News Images

He put in another fine performance as Liverpool beat the Canaries 3-1 and as reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp thinks the level the 30 year old is playing at is incredible considering the nature of the injury.

“I do want to make a mention of our number four, our centre-half. The level Virgil has performed to this season has been incredible. When you factor in what he’s returning from, it’s even more remarkable."

The German admitted he isn't surprised however how quick his defensive leader has returned to his previous levels as it's Virgil van Dijk.

“It was always clear, because the surgery was a complete success, that Virg would be absolutely fine medium and long term. But the truth is, given everything that happened the level he is at so quickly is a surprise, to be honest. Well, I’ll correct that: it would be a surprise were it not Virgil."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook