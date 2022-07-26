Skip to main content

'It Would Be Massive For Liverpool' - Pundit On Thiago Alcantara & The Season Ahead

A former England international believes the fitness of midfielder Thiago Alcantara is key to Liverpool's success next season.

Thiago Alcantara

The Spanish international excelled last season when fit, but still struggled with a number of niggling injuries at crucial times.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United and Tottenham goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, was keen to state the importance of the 31-year-old to Jurgen Klopp's team.

“In his first season, there was question marks over him early on. He couldn’t get a run of games in the side due to injuries.

“Last season we saw the very, very best of him in games. It would be massive for Liverpool if they can keep him fit for the duration of next season. He can be a key part of Klopp’s team. He is that good.

Thiago Villarreal

“It is vital that he stays fit because when you look at the midfield. (Jordan) Henderson and (James) Milner are not getting any younger. (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain could be on the way.

“Elliott and Jones are going to get a lot more game time. It would help those youngsters playing with someone like Thiago in that midfield.”

There is no doubt that when Thiago is fit, Liverpool are a far better team, and Reds fans will be hoping for an injury-free campaign for their midfield maestro.

