Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'It Would Have Been Nice To Carry It On' - Jordan Henderson On Liverpool's Good Form Being Interrupted By A Two Week Break

After Liverpool won a hard fought contest against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, skipper Jordan Henderson has been speaking about the importance of the break that most of the Reds squad and staff will now get.

Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners at Selhurst Park on Sunday completing a good week for Jurgen Klopp's team which saw them win two league games and beat Arsenal to make the Carabao Cup final where they will face Chelsea at the end of February.

The next game for Henderson and his teammates is the FA Cup fourth round clash on Sunday, 6th February. Most of the squad will now get a chance to get some rest although a few players will be representing their countries at AFCON and in World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan Henderson

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Henderson said with the positive momentum, it would have been good to not have the break but admitted it is the perfect time for some recuperation after a busy period for the players and staff.

Read More

"We’ve had a big week, three big wins and three good performances so it would have been nice to carry it on I suppose with the rhythm that we’ve got. 

"But it’s an opportunity to recharge after a hectic couple of months, to sort of recharge the batteries, come back and hopefully be in good shape to then finish the remaining part of the season off and hopefully we can finish strong."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jordan Henderson
Quotes

'It Would Have Been Nice To Carry It On' - Jordan Henderson On Liverpool's Good Form Being Interrupted By A Two Week Break

1 minute ago
Declan Rice
Transfers

Jurgen Klopp has Asked FSG to Sign Chelsea Reject and England Superstar

14 minutes ago
Ronaldinho
News

'You Are Fantastic' - Ronaldinho Responds To Virgil Van Dijk Instagram Post After Liverpool Win

46 minutes ago
Renato Sanches Neymar
Transfers

Report: Renato Sanches 'Ready' To Leave Lille Amid Liverpool & Arsenal Transfer Rumours

1 hour ago
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

'Nine Times Out Of Ten' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson On Virgil Van Dijk's Impact At Set Pieces

2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Senegal v Cape Verde: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Round Of 16 | Liverpool's Sadio Mane In Action

4 hours ago
Jose Enrique
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Jose Enrique Interview | Mohamed Salah Contract, Luis Suarez, Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson & More

11 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Steven Gerrard
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'Steven Gerrard Was the First One That Believed in Henderson' - Jose Enrique on Jordan Henderson Becoming Liverpool Captain

11 hours ago