'It Would Have Been Nice To Carry It On' - Jordan Henderson On Liverpool's Good Form Being Interrupted By A Two Week Break

After Liverpool won a hard fought contest against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, skipper Jordan Henderson has been speaking about the importance of the break that most of the Reds squad and staff will now get.

Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners at Selhurst Park on Sunday completing a good week for Jurgen Klopp's team which saw them win two league games and beat Arsenal to make the Carabao Cup final where they will face Chelsea at the end of February.

The next game for Henderson and his teammates is the FA Cup fourth round clash on Sunday, 6th February. Most of the squad will now get a chance to get some rest although a few players will be representing their countries at AFCON and in World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Henderson said with the positive momentum, it would have been good to not have the break but admitted it is the perfect time for some recuperation after a busy period for the players and staff.

"We’ve had a big week, three big wins and three good performances so it would have been nice to carry it on I suppose with the rhythm that we’ve got.

"But it’s an opportunity to recharge after a hectic couple of months, to sort of recharge the batteries, come back and hopefully be in good shape to then finish the remaining part of the season off and hopefully we can finish strong."

