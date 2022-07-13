Skip to main content

'It Wouldn't Surprise Me If He Still Left This Summer' - Pundit After Joe Gomez Signed A New Deal At Liverpool This Season

A pundit has claimed that Joe Gomez could still leave Liverpool this summer despite having just signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The Reds announced last week that the 25-year-old had put pen to paper on a new deal, ending speculation that he could seek a transfer this summer after struggling for game time last season.

According to former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor however, that might not be the case as he told Football Insider.

“It’s quite strange. That might be a financial thing where getting him to sign a new contract means if somebody wants to buy him it’s going to cost them more.

“I don’t think they have given him a new contract because they see him playing more over the next four years. Matip, Konate, and Van Dijk are all ahead of him.

“It’s more to protect themselves and say ‘If you want Gomez, it’s going to cost you a lump sum’.

“It could be a release clause but it’s more to stop him going down to one year on his contract when he will be worth less.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joe Gomez Watford

“If they tie him to a new contract then they can get more for him. It wouldn’t surprise me if he still left this summer for a big fee.

“He’s not going to play football, there’s no chance of him getting in the England squad, he needs to move. It’s crazy for him to want to stay at Liverpool and sit on the bench all season.”

Author Verdict

There seems no likelihood that Gomez will now leave Liverpool that he has committed his future to the club. He will no doubt assess his status at the club over the next 12 months before he even considers a move so I cannot agree with Agbonlahor on this one.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Harvey Elliott Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'I Know It's Not Going To Be Easy' - Harvey Elliott On Competition For Places At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
carra
News

Liverpool U21s Suffer Major Thrashing To Wigan Atheltic

By Owen Cummings11 hours ago
Nat Phillips
Quotes

'At The End Of Pre-Season See Where I'm At' - Nat Phillips On His Liverpool Future

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'We Have A True Superstar On Our Hands' - Harvey Elliott Excited By New Liverpool Signing

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Joe Gomez
Quotes

'I Just Think It's Hard For Anybody To Play Alongside Van Dijk' - Pundit On News Joe Gomez Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.
Opinions

What Is Liverpool's Best XI Of The Last Ten Years?

By Owen Cummings12 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Breaking: Liverpool Unveil New Nike Away Kit For The 2022/23 Season

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Premier League
Articles

One Player From Every Premier League Club That Could Flop Next Season

By Owen Cummings12 hours ago