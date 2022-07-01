Skip to main content
'It Wouldn't Surprise Me If This Guy Is Just As Effective' - Pundit On Comparison Between Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland

Glen Johnson has been discussing how new Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez compares to Manchester City's new boy Erling Haaland in a recent interview.

Darwin Nunez
Erling Haaland Manchester City

The Uruguayan was signed for what could be a club record fee of £85million to help fill the void left by the departure of Sadio Mane who has joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on a three year deal.

In an interview with GGRecon, former England international Johnson said that replacing the Senegalese will not be easy but he has faith in Liverpool's recruitment team to have got it right once again.

"They're big shoes to fill, aren't they? But Liverpool seems to get it right every time. So I wouldn't be surprised to see him hit the ground running. The way they do their recruitment is special. 

"Let's face it, a year ago most of us wouldn't have known who Núñez was, and I don't mean that in a bad way. Everyone is talking about Erling Haaland, but it wouldn't surprise me if this guy is just as effective."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the battle of the strikers, Johnson believes that Haaland will still have the edge over the 23-year-old Liverpool striker.

"Oh wow, that's a tough question. Right now I'd have to say Haaland, just because I know more about him. With Manchester City, he's going to get about six goal-scoring opportunities every game. If you give him six chances he's going to score a few. I'd say Haaland for now."

It is going to be an interesting battle between the two forwards for years to come and Liverpool fans will be hoping, their man comes out on top.

