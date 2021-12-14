Italian Expert Journalist Fears The Worst After Liverpool Champions League Draw

Italian journalist Riccardo Trevisani believes Inter Milan will have their work cut out against Liverpool in the last 16.

Speaking to Italian broadcaster Canale 20, Trevisani gave the view that the Premier League team’s style of play will make them a highly formidable opponent for the Nerazzurri.

“Van Dijk’s absence had been decisive for Liverpool. Klopp makes the difference, in the first leg he beat Milan with a team of reserves, in the return they won with the reserves.”

“They play suffocating, offensive football,” he said of Liverpool’s style of play. “They attack well, they defend as well, Inter drew one of the two finalists for me, Liverpool and Bayern Munich were the worst teams to get.”

Inter came second to Real Madrid in a group that included giant killers Sheriff Tiraspol and group stage regulars Shakhtar Donetsk.

They top Serie A after going on a run of five successive wins, and Simone Inzaghi's side will still be confident despite Liverpool's prowess.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook