Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Italian Expert Journalist Fears The Worst After Liverpool Champions League Draw

Author:

Italian journalist Riccardo Trevisani believes Inter Milan will have their work cut out against Liverpool in the last 16.

Speaking to Italian broadcaster Canale 20, Trevisani gave the view that the Premier League team’s style of play will make them a highly formidable opponent for the Nerazzurri.

“Van Dijk’s absence had been decisive for Liverpool. Klopp makes the difference, in the first leg he beat Milan with a team of reserves, in the return they won with the reserves.”

“They play suffocating, offensive football,” he said of Liverpool’s style of play. “They attack well, they defend as well, Inter drew one of the two finalists for me, Liverpool and Bayern Munich were the worst teams to get.”

Read More

Inter came second to Real Madrid in a group that included giant killers Sheriff Tiraspol and group stage regulars Shakhtar Donetsk.

They top Serie A after going on a run of five successive wins, and Simone Inzaghi's side will still be confident despite Liverpool's prowess.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan
Interviews

Italian Expert Journalist Fears The Worst After Liverpool Champions League Draw

1 minute ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Midweek Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 17

16 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Manchester City Could Sign Liverpool And Egypt Star Mohamed Salah, With FSG Unwilling To Pay The Wanted Contract

10 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
News

UEFA Champions League: Two Last 16 Draws. Do Liverpool Play Inter Milan Or Salzburg? Why Were Manchester United Fans In Meltdown?

11 hours ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho's Wife Rebeca Tavares' Hilarious Tweet After Aston Villa Victory

11 hours ago
Divock Origi
Articles

How Liverpool Signing Divock Origi From Lille OSC Started The Downfall of FC Barcelona

12 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

'His Role Changed Slightly' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Jordan Henderson's Position In Aston Villa Victory

12 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Manchester United To Compete With Liverpool For Luis Diaz

12 hours ago