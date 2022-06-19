Italian Football Legend Alessandro Del Piero Says Sadio Mane Transfer Is 'Good For Everybody'

Italian football icon Alessandro Del Piero has had his say on Sadio Mane's move from Liverpool to German Champions Bayern Munich.

As reported by the ECHO the 47-year-old Juventus legend has backed Mane's £35 million transfer to Bayern stating the "Move is good for everybody".

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Del Piero who made over 500 appearances for Juventus believes the transfer between the Senegalese international and the German champions is sensible and will work out best for both sides.

“The good thing about this deal is the fact that everybody knows in advance what to do." Del Piero said speaking to ESPN.

“So, Sadio wants to leave. They spoke with Liverpool and everybody was okay about that and they replace him straightaway.

“That is the good part of the deal. Some may prefer that player to the other one. But I want to stay with the same players if they perform well. I don’t want to change that much. But it’s a good deal for everybody.”

Mane's move to Germany is set to be completed in the coming weeks and with the Reds already signing possible replacement Darwin Nunez from Benfica life post Sadio has already began.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |