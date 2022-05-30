'It'll Be A Massive Mistake' - Former Liverpool Player On Reports Sadio Mane Could Be Heading To Bayern Munich

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has provided his views on reports that Sadio Mane could leave the club and head for the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

IMAGO / pressinphoto

The reports broke earlier this month that Mane could be on the move and that Bayern were interested in signing him but speculation intensified in the lead up to the Champions League final and has continued ever since.

Speaking to Genting Casino Insights, Enrique believes both Liverpool and Mane will be making a mistake if they part company with each other.

“I think Liverpool should do everything to keep Mane. He could go to Bayern, yes, but in the end he’ll be happier at Liverpool.

“I believe it’ll be a massive mistake if he leaves and the same goes with Salah too. I don’t think he’s going to be more loved anywhere else than where is at Liverpool.

“He has a lot more to give to Liverpool and people always say they should sell him because he’s 29, but we need experienced players at the club.”

Based on reports from journalists, Mane will not be allowed to leave the club unless their valuation is met and not until a suitable replacement has been identified.

This story threatens to rumble on over the coming days until there is an official update from Liverpool or Mane.

