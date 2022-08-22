'It's A Big Game' - Mohamed Salah Looks Forward To Liverpool Clash With Manchester United

Mohamed Salah is looking forward to Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford to face rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday.

The Reds need to get their season up and running after two disappointing draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace. Salah admitted to Premier League Productions (via Liverpoolfc.com) that it's a big game and one he gets excited about.

“It’s a big game and I’m always excited about the game. Two years ago everybody was saying, ‘You never scored against United’ so life changed. But it’s always like this in my mind: I’m trying to score goals to help the team win games and get points – that’s the most important thing.”

Salah's next goal will move him into eighth place alone on the list of all-time scorers at Liverpool but he admitted he is more concerned about team achievements than personal ones.

“I know about the records, for sure, I can’t lie. But I’m just trying to really make the team win games.

“It’s not just about my record – it’s just about I want the team to win the Premier League and Champions League this season.”

