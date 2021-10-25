    • October 25, 2021
    ‘It’s A Big One’ - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Whether Manchester United Win Was Greatest Of His Career

    Author:

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was clearly very proud after his team took apart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

    The Reds ran out 5-0 winners in a match which saw Mohamed Salah continue his fine form with a hat-trick and Paul Pogba sent off for a poor tackle on Naby Keita.

    Klopp Reflects On Huge Victory

    Klopp was in reflective mood speaking in his post match press conference when asked about whether this was his greatest day in management.

    “Greatest days? I didn’t think about it, yet. It’s a good day, a really good day and I don’t want to be disrespectful.”

    “I have no idea, but it’s a big one. We know that.”

    “Obviously after the game I got told that never happened in the long history of LFC, this group always wanted to write their own little chapters for the big, big history book of this club.”

    “This one was a little one tonight, a little chapter. People will talk about it in the future, 100 per cent, because it will not happen very often, if it happens again at all.”

