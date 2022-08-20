Skip to main content

'It's A Bit Of Pressure For Klopp' - Pundit On Importance Of Liverpool's Clash With Manchester United

Liverpool must win at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Monday to stay on track in the Premier League, according to a well known pundit.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have had a disappointing start to the season, picking up just two points from their first two matches.

Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan told Football Insider that Liverpool need a victory against their fierce rivals otherwise they could find themselves left behind in the title race.

“They need to find three points somewhere – and find them quick.

“It’s not been the great start that we expected from Liverpool – it’s been quite a turbulent one, actually. They’ve only picked up two points and now their new striker is banned for three games.

Darwin Nunez

“It’s a bit of pressure for Klopp that he probably didn’t expect. But the Premier League is competitive – you can’t be hanging around getting draws for too long while Man City are picking up maximum points.

“The history of the league shows that there could well be a point in it come the end of the season, so you can’t afford too many slip-ups.”

Details of when and how you can watch the key clash at Old Trafford can be found HERE.

LiverpoolManchester United

Jurgen Klopp Erik ten Hag
