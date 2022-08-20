'It's A Bit Of Pressure For Klopp' - Pundit On Importance Of Liverpool's Clash With Manchester United
Liverpool must win at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Monday to stay on track in the Premier League, according to a well known pundit.
Jurgen Klopp’s team have had a disappointing start to the season, picking up just two points from their first two matches.
Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan told Football Insider that Liverpool need a victory against their fierce rivals otherwise they could find themselves left behind in the title race.
“They need to find three points somewhere – and find them quick.
“It’s not been the great start that we expected from Liverpool – it’s been quite a turbulent one, actually. They’ve only picked up two points and now their new striker is banned for three games.
Read More
“It’s a bit of pressure for Klopp that he probably didn’t expect. But the Premier League is competitive – you can’t be hanging around getting draws for too long while Man City are picking up maximum points.
“The history of the league shows that there could well be a point in it come the end of the season, so you can’t afford too many slip-ups.”
Details of when and how you can watch the key clash at Old Trafford can be found HERE.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Breaking: New Long-Term Contract Given To Academy Chief Alex Inglethorpe
- Manchester United v Liverpool Team News | Firmino & Martial To Return?
- Manchester United v Liverpool: Key Matchups | Luis Diaz | Mohamed Salah | Roberto Firmino
- Report: Casemiro Has 'No Chance' For Manchester United's Match Against Liverpool
- 'He Plays Against Manchester United, 100 Per Cent' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Youngster To Start Big Match
- Jurgen Klopp's Conversation With Darwin Nunez About Headbutting Incident
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |