December 18, 2021
'It's A Club I Hold Really Closely' - Raheem Sterling Admits One Regret Over Liverpool Transfer To Manchester City

Author:

Raheem Sterling has been speaking about his regret as to how he left Liverpool to join Manchester City.

In the summer of 2015 the striker made it clear that the club's ambitions did not meet those of his own and he was subsequently sold to City for a fee of around £50million.

Raheem Sterling

The 27 year old has not enjoyed the best of receptions or fortunes whenever he has returned to play at Anfield as a result.

Sterling told Sky Sports whilst he doesn't regret the move, he wishes the way the move came about could have been different.

"Sometimes you've got to know what you want. Your career is only short, you don't really know what's going to happen.

"At times, we make decisions and they might not be the right ones. Sometimes, it turns out for the better. The only thing I will say is the way it went about was the thing I am more disappointed about. But other than that, it's been so far, so good.

"I said at the time, I felt like my ambitions and Liverpool's ambitions at the time weren't really aligned. The way it went about is the only disappointment I have from it.

Read More

Raheem Sterling

The England international who has been recently linked with a move back to Anfield admitted he is still fond of the club and the role it played in his career.

"I did have good times at Liverpool, at such a young age with a club that invested a lot in me. It had a big part in my teenage years so they've had a massive role in my life. 

"It's a club I hold really closely, my daughter still lives in Liverpool and I've got a lot of time for the people there.

"When friends or something ask what it's like at Anfield, I always say if you have a game coming up against Manchester United or Man City, it almost felt like the fans and the city gave you an extra superpower, making you feel like you could do things you didn't think you could do, that's how it felt. It's a really special stadium."

