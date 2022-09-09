'It's A Complete And Utter Mess' - Liverpool Legend Critical Of Defensive Unit

After Liverpool were well beaten by Serie A leaders Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, focus has switched to why Jurgen Klopp's team appear to be so below par.

The concerning thing for many was an apparent lack of intensity and desire at times in midweek, although the injury issues that have bugged the club since the start of pre-season should not be ignored.

Speaking on ESPN FC (via The Express), Steve Nicol acknowledged the impact of the injuries and the fact it has probably forced the likes of James Milner and Harvey Elliott into more action than may have been anticipated.

"There's no question, you have to sympathise with Liverpool as far as the injuries (are concerned).

"You're having to play James Milner, who signed a contract basically to be able to give other players a rest and come on for half an hour. That's what James Milner signed a new contract for and that's why they asked him to do it.

"But he's having to play in your biggest game of the season, and Harvey Elliott is a rookie. This guy is learning his trade and so when you've got two of your midfielders in the position they're in, one with no experience and one with too much experience, then the engine room is going to be in trouble."

Whilst Nicol sympathised with the injury situation, he went on to criticise the performance of Liverpool's defensive unit.

"For me the biggest problem is the backline, and that's down to coaching. Because the backline looks as though they haven't worked on any sort of defending since the start of the season. It's a complete and utter mess."

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt injuries have disrupted Liverpool's start to the season but there is no excuse for what looked like a lack of desire at times on Wednesday.

The defence is unrecognisable from the one that saw Liverpool go close to an unprecedented quadruple last season and whilst the performances of individuals in the back line have been poor at times, they have not been helped by a lack of protection from the midfield unit.

Klopp appeared to suggest in his post-match interview that he felt the team was too open so hopefully there will be a more robust performance when the team next takes to the pitch.

