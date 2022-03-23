Skip to main content
'It's A Dream' - Harvey Elliott Reveals Which Two Liverpool Players Are A Joy To Play Alongside

Harvey Elliott has been speaking in a recent interview about his life at Liverpool and what it's like to play alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah.

Harvey Elliott

Elliott told a New Balance YouTube series called Assumptions (via TEAMtalk) that he believes his Egyptian teammate is the best in the world. 

“Mo Salah is the best player in the world in my opinion."

The 18 year old who has joined up this week with Lee Carsley's England under-21 squad also said it is a dream to play alongside both Salah and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold

“Who wouldn’t love playing with Mo Salah! Alongside Trent as well on the right side, it’s a dream for any youngster, yeah, to play alongside those two.”

