‘It’s A Flip Of A Coin’ - Pundit On Premier League Title Race Between Liverpool & Manchester City

A former Ireland international has said he finds it extremely difficult to pick this year’s Premier League title winner between rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

The two faced off in last week’s Community Shield where the Reds ran out 3-1 winners but former Sheffield United goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny, told Football Insider, he doesn’t think the result of that match will make a difference in this year’s title race.

“It’s still so tight. If I’m honest, it’s a flip of a coin.

“Just because they won that match that doesn’t make them massive favourites or anything like that.

“It’s still the flip of a coin and maybe it’s just Man City because they have won four of the last five Premier Leagues.

“I won’t judge Liverpool in that game. They have to play each other twice in the season, those are the games that will decide it.”

Kenny went on to say that he can only see it being a two horse race again, and believes the dominance of the two clubs will only continue.

“It’s going to be exciting. It will only be Liverpool and Man City, it would be nice to get another team in there to make it interesting.

“This time next year we will be saying the same thing, Liverpool and Man City.”

Despite Liverpool’s below par performance at Fulham on Saturday, there still seems to be a lot of belief that they will be battling old foes for the title once more..

