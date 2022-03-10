'It's A Little Bit Unfair' - Former Player On Jurgen Klopp's Request For Premier League Rule Change

Former Scottish international Alan Hutton has been weighing up the pros and cons of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's request for a rule change in the Premier League.

The German manager has recently spoken out again on why he thinks up to five substitutions per team should be allowed in the Premier League to match that of the domestic cup competitions and Champions League.

Hutton told Football Insider he can understand Klopp's point of view when it comes to player welfare.

Player Welfare

I’ve thought about this a few times. Sometimes I think it’s good with player welfare and things like that. Looking after them, making sure their minutes are not too high.

“Of course, if you’ve got the squad in Europe, you can rotate that and that’s excellent. But, ultimately, if you’re going for all the top honours, you want your top players playing in these games."

Hutton believes however that should the Premier League amend their rules it would suit the bigger clubs giving them an advantage over smaller rivals.

'It's A Little Bit Unfair'

“The flip side to that is if you bring in five subs, yes, it’s good because you can make changes but that’s half your team. You could possibly change half your match-day team. I’m thinking: ‘Is that right to be able to do that?’

“It’s a little bit unfair. Obviously, the bigger the team, the stronger the squad, the more they can rotate. It does suit them better than a Burnley, who have a smaller squad. They don’t really make too many changes.

“For a team like Liverpool to come and be able to make five top, world-class changes, the game’s flipped on its head. Is that fair?

