'It's A Red Card Offence' - Former Referee Believes Diogo Jota Should Have Been Sent Off In Liverpool's Victory Over West Ham

A former referee has given his opinion on Diogo Jota's second-half challenge on Pablo Fornals in Liverpool's 1-0 win against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Portuguese international came on as a substitute in the 79th minute and was booked ten minutes later for a foul on Fornals as the Hammers threatened to break.

Ex referee Keith Hackett told Football Insider that it's exactly the type of foul that is not easily picked up on the field of play and is where VAR should step in and help.

“It doesn’t look great.

“These are the sorts of challenges when they are highlighted and you look at the video you see something but when you are in the middle of the park, it’s difficult to see it."

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Hackett believes the 25 year old was lucky to get away with just a booking and VAR should have intervened to advise referee John Moss to go to the monitor and show him a red card.

“He’s a lucky guy that he got a yellow. There is an element of doubt in there.

“The referee obviously sees it as reckless but the photograph shows it’s worse than reckless, it’s a red card offence.

“VAR could have come to the assistance of John Moss on that one.”

Liverpool were 1-0 winners in a closely contested match thanks to Sadio Mane's goal from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross in the 27th minute.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook