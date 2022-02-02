'It's A Tough Draw' - James Milner Looks Forward To Liverpool's Champions League Clash With Inter Milan

As we move into February, the Champions League is now back on the agenda with Liverpool due to face Inter Milan in the round of 16. Vice-captain James Milner has been giving his verdict on the mouth-watering clash.

The Reds faced a qualifying group which on paper looked very difficult with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and FC Porto but became the first English team to win all six matches at the group stages.

The tie against Inter Milan promises to be a big one against the Serie A leaders and as reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Milner told Premier League Productions how difficult he expects it to be after having the past couple of months to reflect on it.

"It's a big tie. We have the draw and things like that, but once you get through the group stage, you sort of have to put it to the back of your mind, move it out the way and concentrate on all the games we have. It is always a tricky one.

"You can reflect on the draw and obviously we know how tough of a draw it is."

Milner is looking forward to meeting up with some old teammates but admits the performances in the matches beforehand will be key to carrying momentum into the fixture.

"They're a very good team, I think they're top of the league at the moment, they've got some good players and a couple of guys I used to play with as well. Edin Dzeko is still banging them up top as well, he's a goal machine and he will score goals wherever he plays.

"It's a tough draw, we know that. But we have to concentrate on the games before that, and hopefully, we can take some good form by putting in some good results and performances in these upcoming games and take a bit of momentum into that Champions League tie."

The first leg of the tie takes place at the San Siro on Wednesday, 16th February with the return leg at Anfield on Tuesday, 8th March.

