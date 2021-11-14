'It's About More Than That' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson On Premier League Title Challenge
Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been talking about Liverpool's aims for the season and wants his teammates to think big.
After Liverpool ended their 30 year wait for a league title during the 2019/20 season, an injury crisis and loss of form meant they ended the last campaign empty handed.
Alisson On Liverpool's Ambitions For The 2021/22 Season
Alisson was speaking to the official Liverpool FC magazine via liverpoolfc.com and was quizzed whether this season was all about regaining the Premier League title.
“It’s about more than that, to be honest. We want more."
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Athletic Journalist James Pearce Continues To Confirm Liverpool's Interest In West Ham's Jarrod Bowen As Jurgen Klopp Is A Huge Fan
- Liverpool’s Thiago Open to Barcelona Transfer to Play Under Xavi
- Report: Liverpool Supporters Union Inserts Option For Fans To Veto European Super League In Draft Agreement With Club
Read More
“Of course we want to win all the tournaments that we play in. We want to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup – all the tournaments that it is possible for us to play in.
“This should be the goal and the target for everybody for a team like us. But we have to take it game by game and we must be focused on our jobs to do 100 per cent what we have to do.”
Liverpool's start to the season has been a good one and will hopefully provide a platform to challenge for trophies.
The currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Chelsea and play Leicester City at Anfield in the Carabao Cup quarter finals.
In the Champions League, they have blown away the opposition to win the group with two games to spare.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool to Bid €40million for Real Madrid and Barcelona Target Mikel Merino
- Report: Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane X-Ray Results Awaited After Injury Playing For Senegal
- Liverpool Fan And WWE Superstar Sheamus Forced To Wear Manchester City Shirt After Losing Kyle Walker Challenge
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook