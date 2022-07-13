'It's An Opportunity To Engage With The Supporters' - Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan Outlines The Benefits Of Pre-Season Tours

Liverpool Football Club CEO Billy Hogan has been explaining the importance of pre-season tours and indicates where next year's tour could be held.

“There are couple of different reasons to tour." Hogan states speaking to the Liverpool Echo. "Certainly there is financial opportunity within the tour, but most importantly it has always been about bringing the club to the fans on a global basis.

“The match, obviously, is the big event. But we spend a lot of time engaging with supporters through community events, such as the Side By Side programme we run out here through our partners Right To Play and the LFC Foundation.

“As well as an opportunity to engage with the supporters and the community, tours also offer a chance to engage with our partners." Says Hogan.

"There really are multi-faceted reasons for us to come out and tour. It’s why we are excited to be back out there.

“Touring is never about short-term financial gain. In fact, we try not to make short-term financial decisions because that can leave you in difficult places." Adds Hogan.

“It’s about the overall impact of bringing the club out to these markets. It takes more than a year for a tour to come together.

"We look at which markets are important for the club, our supporters and our partners, and we try and put all that together.

“We sit down as a commercial team with commercial director Ben Latty and look at what are the most important markets for the club and we try – although it doesn’t always come off – and work out ways to bring the club to those markets.

“We are already starting to look are where we could go next year. Asia has always had a massive Liverpool supporter base, and it’s a big place so there are lots of places to go.

"We’ve looked at a number of different markets. North America is another one and the US is a partner that continues to grow.”

