Skip to main content

'It's Been Sick!' - Fabio Carvalho On Teaming Up Again With Harvey Elliott At Liverpool

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Fabio Carvalho has been speaking about joining up with Harvey Elliott again at Liverpool in a recent interview.

Harvey Elliott Fabio Carvalho

The 19-year-old's move to Anfield from Fulham fell through in January after issues getting the paperwork completed in time, but all parties were committed to pushing the deal through with it eventually happening this summer.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, the Portugal under-21 international explained how pleased he was to be able to team up with Elliott again after they previously attended the same school and played in the same team.

"It's been sick! We played for the same team growing up but we also went to the same school (Coombe Boys' School in New Malden), which is something that some people might not know. So me and him have been tight for a few years now, since a young age.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's good to be back with him and it's good to be playing football with him as well because that's something I really enjoy. He's a top player."

Carvalho and Elliott have both made a big impact on their teammates and Reds fans this summer and it looks like Liverpool's future is in good hands.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Naby Keita, Leipzig
Transfers

Report: RB Leipzig Hope To Bring Liverpool's Naby Keita Back To The Club

By Damon Carr10 minutes ago
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Expected To Join Liverpool Next Summer

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Keeping Tabs On Moises Caicedo - Brighton Stance Revealed

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Manchester United Harry Maguire
News

Report: Manchester United May Drop Harry Maguire In Liverpool Clash

By Jim Nichol-Turner11 hours ago
Sheffield United Sander Berge
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp ‘Interested’ in Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge

By Jim Nichol-Turner12 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Pundit On Possible Liverpool Dressing Room Reaction To Darwin Nunez Red Card

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Harvey Elliot
Quotes

'Elliott Looks to Be a Really Good Player' - Youth Expert on Harvey Elliot

By Matty Orme13 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Quotes

'He Can Put Pressure on Nunez' - Pundit Believes New Frontman May Be Axed From Side

By Matty Orme15 hours ago