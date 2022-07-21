‘It's Better Than Everton’s Have You Saw That’ - Paddy the Baddy’s Thoughts on Liverpool’s New Away Kit

Ahead of his third UFC fight following on from two, first-round wins. Paddy has spoken with BT Sport sharing his views on Liverpool's new away shirt.

Liverpool who released the new away shirt on July 12th said that it was a 'dizzying new design inspired by the city's vibrant music scene and in particular the pioneering role it played in the '90s dance music scene.'

Paddy was speaking to BT Sport ahead of his fight at UFC London on Saturday when asked about his thoughts on the new away top for the 2022/2023 campaign.

"It's alright, it's better than Everton's new away kit have you saw that one that's just come out" Paddy laughed.

"It's one of the worst kits I've ever seen, yeah ours isn't too bad, to be honest especially when you compare it to that one."

Paddy then went on to talk about Jurgen Klopp when asked what advice he would give the German saying "He doesn't need no advice from me, the messiah's sound the way he is, he can just crack on as usual because he is the man."

Paddy will face Jordan Leavitt at UFC London this Saturday in the O2. He will be looking to follow on from his fantastic finish in his last outing that saw him defeat Kazula Vargas in the first round by way of Rear Naked Choke.

