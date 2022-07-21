Skip to main content

‘It's Better Than Everton’s Have You Saw That’ - Paddy the Baddy’s Thoughts on Liverpool’s New Away Kit

Ahead of his third UFC fight following on from two, first-round wins. Paddy has spoken with BT Sport sharing his views on Liverpool's new away shirt.

Liverpool who released the new away shirt on July 12th said that it was a 'dizzying new design inspired by the city's vibrant music scene and in particular the pioneering role it played in the '90s dance music scene.'

Paddy was speaking to BT Sport ahead of his fight at UFC London on Saturday when asked about his thoughts on the new away top for the 2022/2023 campaign.

Paddy The Baddy Pimblett

"It's alright, it's better than Everton's new away kit have you saw that one that's just come out" Paddy laughed.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's one of the worst kits I've ever seen, yeah ours isn't too bad, to be honest especially when you compare it to that one."

Paddy then went on to talk about Jurgen Klopp when asked what advice he would give the German saying "He doesn't need no advice from me, the messiah's sound the way he is, he can just crack on as usual because he is the man." 

Paddy will face Jordan Leavitt at UFC London this Saturday in the O2. He will be looking to follow on from his fantastic finish in his last outing that saw him defeat Kazula Vargas in the first round by way of Rear Naked Choke.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Anfield
Quotes

'I Don't Play Football For Money' - Ex Leeds United Man On Why His Move To Liverpool Failed

By Rowan Leejust now
Anfield
Quotes

'We Offered Him A Fantastic Chance To Relaunch His Career' - Ex Liverpool CEO On Why Controversial Transfer Was Cancelled

By Rowan Lee42 minutes ago
imago1010228586h
Quotes

Pep Lijnders 'The Best I've Ever Worked Under' Says Former Liverpool Schoolboy

By Alex Caddick5 hours ago
Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett
Quotes

‘League and Champions League Double’ - Paddy the Baddy Predicts Liverpool’s Season

By Matty Orme7 hours ago
skysports-jude-bellingham-england_5246214
Quotes

‘It Is True That Liverpool a Few Weeks Ago Called People Close to Bellingham’ - Fabrizio Romano on Bellingham Links

By Matty Orme8 hours ago
imago1008557937h
Articles

Report: Starlet Who Manchester United Wanted Continues Liverpool First Team Training

By Alex Caddick8 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘I Think He’ll Have No Problem Scoring Goals, He’s Proved He’s a Natural Finisher’ - Former Premier League Striker on Darwin Nunez

By Matty Orme8 hours ago
Keir Starmer
Quotes

Labour Leader Kier Starmer Indirectly ‘Compares’ Conservative Party To Liverpool Rivals

By Damon Carr8 hours ago