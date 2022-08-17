Skip to main content

'It’s Blank' - Steve Nicol on Liverpool Midfield

Liverpool's already thin midfield has taken a huge hit in recent weeks, with Thiago Alcantara joining Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian and Curtis Jones on the sidelines. The former Liverpool right-back Steve Nicol has backed the Liverpool fan's calling for a new addition in the middle, describing the current midfield as 'Blank'

The vast majority of Liverpool fans have been calling for the club to purchase a new midfielder for over 12 months, with Klopp's side yet still yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum, and with a midfield prone to gathering injuries, many Liverpool fans are worried that ignoring the issue could affect the side competing again this season.

The former Scotland international Nicol has echoed fans' claims speaking with ESPN TV "It’s very difficult to complain about what Liverpool do, the fact is that recently it hasn’t been working to the level of what it was, 

"In order to get back to that, I think not only do you need new faces but you 100 per cent need a little injection of personality.

"If you look at Liverpool’s midfield, it’s blank, it’s blank. It’s just a bunch of guys running around, I don’t see any real diversity in it, it’s just a bunch of guys that chase and try to give it to the front three."

Nicol added the concerns about Thiago's ability to maintain fitness "When he’s (Thiago Alcantara) is playing, Thiago… has he played two games in a row since he came? I tell you what, I’ll give him a maximum of three games (in a row) after that we’re looking at chasers who win the ball. 

"Eventually, you just don’t get away with that. Particularly when your front three are struggling to score goals, you need somebody to chip in whether it’s your backline but it’s not in the middle of the park.

"That’s why Keita was bought, 100 per cent, that’s why Naby Keita was bought by Jurgen Klopp, not just to get around the field and get the ball back but get the ball and score some goals. He hasn’t delivered. As Klopp said it’s hard to find those guys."

