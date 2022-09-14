Skip to main content

'It's Changed Now' - Former Liverpool Striker Makes Manchester United Transfer Dig

Ex Liverpool Striker Michael Owen has aimed criticism at Manchester United and the club's transfer's in recent years claiming the Anfield side have done better in the market.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As reported in the Echo, Owen who made 216 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 118 goals also made a surprising 52 appearances for the club's bitter rivals Manchester United. 

Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard, League Cup

However, the 42-year-old was quick to sing Liverpool's praises when it came to transfer policy and what individual's the Merseyside club had brought in compared to their northern rivals . 

"It’s very rare that five players play well and five players stink the place out, you normally play well as a team and poorly as a team — it effects everybody," said Owen speaking on BT Sport yesterday. 

"When there’s no pressing from the front, all of a sudden the defence looks vulnerable then they make mistakes, it’s a chain reaction.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Virgil van Dijk Fabinho Roberto Firmino Celebrate Goal Liverpool Anfield

"Liverpool over the years, no matter who they’ve signed, have been world beaters, then teams like Manchester United over the last 10 years no matter who they’ve signed look like they’ve never played football before it’s changed now. 

"But what I’m trying to say is it’s very easy to bring a player into the team or for all the players to play well at the same time it is a team game," added Owen. 

"We’ve seen that with Liverpool, they either play well or flounder like they did the other night." 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Schedule

Inter Milan Nicolo Barella
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Face Strong Competition For In Demand Midfielder

By Rowan Lee
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax Match Highlights | Matip Header Wins It Late On

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'A Little Bit Of Complacency'- Ex Liverpool Man On Disappointing Start To Season

By Rowan Lee
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew
Real Madrid, Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Fixtures & Results - 13th to 14th September

By Neil Andrew
IMAGO / Colorsport
Match Coverage

Liverpool 2-1 Ajax | Man Of The Match | Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Watch: Joel Matip Scores Dramatic Winner For Liverpool Against Ajax | Champions League

By Damon Carr
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool 1-1 Ajax Half-Time Report & Goals Coverage

By Neil Andrew