'It's Changed Now' - Former Liverpool Striker Makes Manchester United Transfer Dig

As reported in the Echo, Owen who made 216 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 118 goals also made a surprising 52 appearances for the club's bitter rivals Manchester United.

However, the 42-year-old was quick to sing Liverpool's praises when it came to transfer policy and what individual's the Merseyside club had brought in compared to their northern rivals .

"It’s very rare that five players play well and five players stink the place out, you normally play well as a team and poorly as a team — it effects everybody," said Owen speaking on BT Sport yesterday.

"When there’s no pressing from the front, all of a sudden the defence looks vulnerable then they make mistakes, it’s a chain reaction.

"Liverpool over the years, no matter who they’ve signed, have been world beaters, then teams like Manchester United over the last 10 years no matter who they’ve signed look like they’ve never played football before it’s changed now.

"But what I’m trying to say is it’s very easy to bring a player into the team or for all the players to play well at the same time it is a team game," added Owen.

"We’ve seen that with Liverpool, they either play well or flounder like they did the other night."

