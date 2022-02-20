Skip to main content
'It's Disappointing' - Thomas Muller On Mohamed Salah Exclusion From FIFA Men's Best XI - Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo Included

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Thomas Muller has expressed his disappointment in a recent interview at Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah's exclusion from the FIFA Men's Best XI.

Thomas Muller

Muller was speaking on MBC Masr TV (via the Liverpool Echo) when he explained he understands how difficult it is to choose these teams especially with a competition like the Euros having an influence.

“It’s always difficult to choose fairly these teams because everyone has slightly different views.

"The Euros are of great importance and of course you will find players from Italy in the formation.

Mohamed Salah

There was no doubt in the 32 year old's mind however that Liverpool's Egyptian King should have made the team.

Read More

"Mohamed Salah is in great form at the moment and is appreciated by everyone. It's disappointing that he was not chosen in the World XI, and this may be due to the Euros being played last summer.

“It’s a combination of individual and collective success. Usually 20 players can be selected and only four or five of them are worthy. But Salah deserved to be in the formation."

The final team selected included superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as well as a whole host of other top class players.

If Liverpool and Salah can finish the season with some success, it seems a certainty he will make next year's team.

