'It's Gerrard-esque' - Former Liverpool Player Dirk Kuyt Talking About Trent Alexander-Arnold's Delivery

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was in imperious form in Saturday's 4-0 demolition of Arsenal providing another two assists. Former Reds striker Dirk Kuyt has been comparing his play to that of another club legend.

Dutchman Kuyt was speaking in his column on the official Liverpool website when he showered praise on the England international.

'A Defender Playing Like An Attacker'

The 41 year old explained that the way the 23 year old and Mohamed Salah work with each other is key to the team's success as evidenced against Arsenal.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold, who’s also playing at an unbelievably high level. With Salah playing a little bit inside, it gives Trent the opportunity to play higher up the pitch. He was very important again against Arsenal, not just with his two assists.

"He's a defender playing like an attacker. But also defensively when Liverpool lose the ball, his role in the team is very important because he’s able to press so high.

"Defenders love defending like that. It's not easy to defend like Liverpool, defending very high up the pitch, but when you press well, it's easy – and especially with players like Trent.

'It's Gerrard-esque' - Kuyt

Kuyt believes that the quality of Alexander-Arnold's delivery is similar to that of his former teammate Steven Gerrard.

The Dutchman also went on to say that he hopes the 23 year old has time to turn out for the Liverpool legends so he can benefit from his deliveries!

"His delivery is a forward player’s dream, too. It’s Gerrard-esque. When Gerrard passed you the ball, it didn't matter what distance, he played the ball wherever he wanted – and the same with Trent.

"It's great to have a player like him in your team. If you're a striker, you know you only have to put your head against the ball and it's a goal – that's what you want.

"Hopefully he has time to play a game for Liverpool Legends, so he can give me a few of those crosses.

