‘It’s Going to Be a Great Season and a Very Competitive One’ - Darwin Nunez Looks Ahead to Debut Premier League Season

Liverpool faces newly-promoted Fulham in the opening weekend of the Premier League this weekend, going into the season with a new look front three including £67million singing Darwin Nunez.

Nunez, who scored 26 goals with four assists in 28 Portuguese Liga Bwin appearances will have his first taste of Premier League action as the reds travel to Craven Cottage for a Saturday lunch-time kick-off against newly promoted Fulham.

Sitting down for an exclusive interview with the official Liverpool website when asked about his excitement about starting life in the Premier League Nunez said "Firstly, we still have to train hard the rest of this week and prepare well for the game.

"I always say that there are no easy games at all, and the Premier League is a very competitive league full of good sides."

"Every game is a challenge and you have to go out there from the very first minute with all the desire in the world to try to win the game. Things can change at any moment. You can concede and then no matter how you keep trying, the other team can defend well and you find the three points slipping away.

"That would be something that would be really frustrating, of course, if you’d been trying so hard and things don’t work out in that game because of something like an unfortunate error.

"It’s going to be a great season and a very competitive one, and we have to be just right both physically and mentally because we have the league and the Champions League, which takes a lot out of you as a player. We have to ensure we are in top form in body and mind."

