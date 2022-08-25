'It's Going To Be Close' | BT Sport Pundits Choose Their Champions League Winner

Pundits on BT Sport responded to the results of the UEFA Champions League group stage draw - which saw Liverpool drawn against Ajax, Napoli, and Rangers.

For the majority of the tenure of Jurgen Klopp's reign as Liverpool manager, the Reds have been one of the big favourites to lift Europe's biggest crown - with them being triumphant in 2019, and runners-up in 2018 and 2022.

However, this season, the BT Sports pundits don't seem to fancy Liverpool to win the trophy - with Manchester City seemingly the more favoured choice after they strengthened with the addition of Erling Haaland.

"There are so many teams that can go all the way," Glenn Hoddle told BT Sport. "It is going to be close, but I do believe Manchester City with [Erling] Haaland now is a different animal in Europe."

Former Liverpool forward, Steve McManaman, believes that a certain French club might have their turn at European glory this season:

"I think it will be very close and I think Paris Saint-Germain could have a really good chance this year."

Glenn Hoddle also named the current holders, Real Madrid, as a potential champion this year. Steve McManaman also put Bayern Munich having a good chance, with their additions of Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt.

Neither pundit mentioned last year's finalists, Liverpool, as potential victors of this season's UEFA Champions League. Perhaps not a shock considering the woeful start to the Premier League season.

Are Liverpool underdogs for the Champions League this season?

