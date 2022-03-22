'It's Gone On For Years' - Former Referee On Huge VAR Decision In Nottingham Forest & Liverpool FA Cup Clash

Former referee Keith Hackett has given his views on the decision not to award Nottingham Forest a penalty in the FA Cup quarter-final tie with Liverpool on Sunday.

Forest were trailing 1-0 with just a few minutes left on the clock when Ryan Yates went through and there was contact with Reds keeper Alisson.

Referee Craig Pawson did not award a penalty and after VAR review, the decision was not overturned.

Hackett told Football Insider he thinks the decision from the on-field officials and VAR was the correct one.

“I don’t think it was a penalty kick.

“The forward has been very clever. This is where they manufacture contact and that is what this player has done – he’s manufactured contact.

“When you look at it closely you don’t see any response from the glove of the goalkeeper. It’s not a penalty."

He admitted that for some time it's been a real challenge for referees to pick out the occasions where the forwards initiate the contact.

“This is what referees have got to look out for and they do look out for it in fairness. This is the player dragging his foot, holding it to the ground and looking for a penalty.

“He’s manufactured the contact, it’s gone on for years and sometimes it fools the referee. On this one, he didn’t. He wasn’t going to get it.”

