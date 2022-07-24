'It's Great To See' - Harvey Elliott Praised For Hard Work During Pre-Season

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has commented on Harvey Elliott hiring a striker coach for the summer.

In an exclusive interview with Football Insider, the 42-year-old said 'it's great to see' the England U21 push himself to be the best he can be during the football off-season.

The 19-year-old has been working with professional striker coach Scott Chickelday in an attempt to become more lethal in front of goal next season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Elliott had a great start to last season before a cruel injury at Elland Road ruled him out for six months. He made his return against Cardiff City in February in the FA Cup, where he scored a volley.

He was trusted to start the Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan at the San Siro, however, his performance was slightly underwhelming.

In the pre-season games, the youngest ever player to feature in a Premier League has looked sharp. He assisted Darwin Nunez against RB Leipzig on Thursday and in the training videos, you can see that he has been working hard.

Elliott has an enormously high ceiling and it feels like he has been on the scene for a long time now. The upcoming campaign could be his chance to become a superstar at Anfield.

