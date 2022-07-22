Skip to main content

'It’s Important For Everyone To Get In The Rhythm' - Liverpool Midfielder On Fitness Levels During Pre-season

Liverpool and Brazilian international Fabinho has opened up on how the Reds pre-season has been so far. The midfielder talks fitness levels and how the team are preparing for the upcoming season.

As the 2022/23 Premier League season edges ever closer Liverpool's preparations have taken them to a different setting with the Reds arriving in Saalfelden, Austria to test their altitude training. 

Fabinho

"Pre-season is always a time for preparation. Physically, we do some hard work, some physical work that we need for the season," said Fabinho talking to Liverpool.com. 

"We will play a really important game in eight days so the preparation needs to keep going. But it’s nice to train with the boys. We are enjoying [it]. 

The 28-year-old midfielder also gave his thoughts on the 0-5 victory against RB Leipzig in the Reds pre-season friendly last night: 

"In friendly games, personally I don’t care too much about the result, I care more about the performance, the effort. We played a really good game," he said. 

"Of course, it feels good to win 5-0 against a really good team like Leipzig. It’s really important. We are happy for Darwin as well because he scored four goals. 

"But in general we played a really good game; the way we scored two or three goals in this game after a really good press is really important for us because it’s the way we play. 

imago1013306352h

"The press was good, the intensity was good. Of course, the intensity level needs to go up, but it was a really good game in the intensity level as well. It always feels good to win and to score goals as well. 

"It was important for me and for other players to play a little bit more in this game. The last game against Crystal Palace I played 45. Yesterday it was important to play 60 minutes. 

"Now the legs need more minutes, the body feels better, you feel more natural in the press situation, running. The condition is better now, so it was good for me and the boys. 

"Some of the boys played 60 minutes, others played 30, others played 45. It’s important for everyone to get in the rhythm. It feels good, the one hour that I played. This is good." 

