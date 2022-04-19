Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'It's Like They Want Them To Fail' - Former Player Slams FA & Premier League Over Liverpool Fixture Scheduling

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has claimed that the FA and Premier League are not helping Liverpool with the demands being put on Jurgen Klopp's team.

Last week, Klopp requested that the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United is pushed back. 

The game is scheduled to kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday, 30th April even though they are playing Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg on the Wednesday before.

LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan acknowledged the intense period Liverpool are experiencing and believes the decision to play the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley was an unfair one for fans and players.

“There are a lot of demands on Liverpool physically at the minute with the amount of games and competitions they are in.

“They’re looking for the quadruple and they’re not getting much respite or any help from the FA with games and added games.

“Then you had the semi-final with no trains for the fans. It’s a bit ridiculous that they are not helping out teams like Man City and Liverpool.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“They could have played the game at Old Trafford and it would have made it less travel for the fans and players which is already outrageous enough."

Whelan also believes Klopp is spot on in his comments regarding the Newcastle game and the Premier League should be doing everything they can to help their clubs be successful in European competition.

“Klopp’s absolutely right about the Newcastle game. As a nation, the Premier League and the FA they should do as much as they can for Liverpool and help bring that Champions League back to England.

“They could help them a lot more. We want the Premier League to be successful, the sides that are in Europe.

“Play that semi-final at Old Trafford. That’s what should have been done. It’s like they want them to fail by putting these demands on them.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Erling Haaland Dominik Szoboszlai
Transfers

Report: Erling Haaland Signs For Manchester City, As They Prepare For Next Season’s Title Race Against Liverpool

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Anfield Ukraine
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United | Team News | Premier League | Red Devils Missing Five Players Through Injury

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Gerard Moreno
News

Villarreal Suffer Huge Injury Blow Ahead Of Liverpool Champions League Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Raphael Varane
Match Coverage

Manchester United Set To Miss Five Players Through Injury For Liverpool Clash, Bruno Fernandes Expected To Play After Car Crash

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Report: Liverpool Could Switch Shirt Sponsorship Deal From Standard Chartered In 2023

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Diogo Jota, Leicester City
Quotes

'Jurgen Said We Were Going On A Mission To Win Every Single Game' - Diogo Jota On How Liverpool Closed Gap On Manchester City

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Salah & Mane Form Discussed

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quotes

'Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Be Fed Up There' - Former Player On Frustrating Time For England International At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago