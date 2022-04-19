'It's Like They Want Them To Fail' - Former Player Slams FA & Premier League Over Liverpool Fixture Scheduling

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has claimed that the FA and Premier League are not helping Liverpool with the demands being put on Jurgen Klopp's team.

Last week, Klopp requested that the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United is pushed back.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday, 30th April even though they are playing Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg on the Wednesday before.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan acknowledged the intense period Liverpool are experiencing and believes the decision to play the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley was an unfair one for fans and players.

“There are a lot of demands on Liverpool physically at the minute with the amount of games and competitions they are in.

“They’re looking for the quadruple and they’re not getting much respite or any help from the FA with games and added games.

“Then you had the semi-final with no trains for the fans. It’s a bit ridiculous that they are not helping out teams like Man City and Liverpool.

“They could have played the game at Old Trafford and it would have made it less travel for the fans and players which is already outrageous enough."

Whelan also believes Klopp is spot on in his comments regarding the Newcastle game and the Premier League should be doing everything they can to help their clubs be successful in European competition.

“Klopp’s absolutely right about the Newcastle game. As a nation, the Premier League and the FA they should do as much as they can for Liverpool and help bring that Champions League back to England.

“They could help them a lot more. We want the Premier League to be successful, the sides that are in Europe.

“Play that semi-final at Old Trafford. That’s what should have been done. It’s like they want them to fail by putting these demands on them.”

