'It's Not A Good Idea' - Pundit On Latest Champions League Proposal

'It's Not A Good Idea' - Pundit On Latest Champions League Proposal

Reports have suggested that UEFA Champions League matches could take place outside of Europe.
After reports emerged suggesting that UEFA Champions League matches could take place outside of Europe, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has played down the idea.

A report in The Athletic suggested that clubs were keen to explore the option of playing matches outside of Europe to make competitive games accessible to their global fanbase.

In an interview with Football Insider, Whelan admitted he is not behind the proposal especially if there is no consultation with the regular fanbase.

“Yes – it’s not a good idea. When you’re in the Champions League, you want to play at your home ground and have these exciting nights – at Anfield or wherever.

“It’s got to stay accessible for the fans. It’s just another way of making more money and creating more expense for the fans.

“Think about the fans who are paying the money – they’ve got to be consulted. Show a little bit of appreciation for the supporters. These Champions League nights can create special memories.”

The thought of having Champions League matches away from Anfield is not an appealing one and Whelan makes a good point about consulting regular fans who travel to all matches.

Whilst it's important to consider the global elements of the fanbase and to try and find solutions to increase their accessibility to the teams, this one would be controversial and could be difficult to get off the ground.

