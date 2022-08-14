Skip to main content

‘It’s Not Even a Problem’ - Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz End Product

Luis Diaz has come under scrutiny in recent weeks with many saying the Columbian international needs to improve his end product. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has leapt to the defence of his attacker.

Diaz who has scored six goals with five assists in just 28 total competitive appearances for the side has found himself subject to critics online claiming the Columbian International needs to improve his end product.

Speaking exclusively to the official club website Klopp defended Diaz when asked if the forward was doing extra work to improve his end product "Not with Luis specifically. 

"We don't take him out, 'Because the other two scored and you didn't, come on here, I show you how.' It's unnecessary. It's not even a problem, it's just the moment. 

"But, of course, we do finishing and that helps him, like it helps the others. We spoke last week about it when Sadio left, everybody was, 'How can you play without Sadio?' In November, December everybody thought when he will score the next goal but he's starting all the time, so these kind of things."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool Luis Diaz

Klopp went on to add "You just let it go. You see the situations he had, like the biggest chances are just unlucky – it is. He had these blocked moments already a couple of times but he's in a really good shape actually, he looks really good – and that's more important for me, that he's in these situations. 

"Not that I tell him after the game, 'You should have scored here or there.' The boys know that in the moment when it happens. So, that's a normal process."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Manchester United & PSG Interested In Inter Milan Midfielder

By Neil Andrew11 minutes ago
Sepp van den Berg
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Keen To Retain Sepp van den Berg Amid Injury Crisis

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Liverpool Luis Diaz
Quotes

‘He Improved Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz Learning the Liverpool Way

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Eberechi Eze training
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Crystal Palace | One Player To Sign | Eberechi Eze

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Media

'He Can't Keep Blaming A Dry Pitch!' Jamie O'Hara's Liverpool Prediction

By Jim Nichol-Turner1 hour ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 2 - August 13th To 15th

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Premier League
Match Coverage

Premier League Rival Watch LIVE: Nottingham Forest v West Ham & Tottenham v Chelsea | Team News, Goals & Updates

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Stefan Bajcetic
Match Coverage

Brighton & Hove Albion U21s 1-1 Liverpool U21s Match Report | Reds Grab Point As Bajcetic Misses Out

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago