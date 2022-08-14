‘It’s Not Even a Problem’ - Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz End Product

Luis Diaz has come under scrutiny in recent weeks with many saying the Columbian international needs to improve his end product. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has leapt to the defence of his attacker.

Diaz who has scored six goals with five assists in just 28 total competitive appearances for the side has found himself subject to critics online claiming the Columbian International needs to improve his end product.

Speaking exclusively to the official club website Klopp defended Diaz when asked if the forward was doing extra work to improve his end product "Not with Luis specifically.

"We don't take him out, 'Because the other two scored and you didn't, come on here, I show you how.' It's unnecessary. It's not even a problem, it's just the moment.

"But, of course, we do finishing and that helps him, like it helps the others. We spoke last week about it when Sadio left, everybody was, 'How can you play without Sadio?' In November, December everybody thought when he will score the next goal but he's starting all the time, so these kind of things."

Klopp went on to add "You just let it go. You see the situations he had, like the biggest chances are just unlucky – it is. He had these blocked moments already a couple of times but he's in a really good shape actually, he looks really good – and that's more important for me, that he's in these situations.

"Not that I tell him after the game, 'You should have scored here or there.' The boys know that in the moment when it happens. So, that's a normal process."

