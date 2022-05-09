'It's Obviously Been Festering And Boiling Inside Him' - Pundit On Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Heartbreak & Revenge Mission

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has been speaking about Mohamed Salah and his determination to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Liverpool lost to Los Blancos 3-1 in the 2018 final and the Egyptian was forced to leave the pitch in the first half with a shoulder injury after a clash with Sergio Ramos.

The 29 year old took to Instagram after Liverpool found out who their opponents would be in Paris on Saturday, 28th May, and Whelan told Football Insider Salah is obviously keen to exact revenge.

“An all-English final would have been great but either one would have complemented the final, no doubt about it.

“Salah has obviously still got that grit between his teeth from when he came off injured last time with Sergio Ramos.

“He wants to get one back over on them. That’s great. It’s obviously been festering and boiling inside of him and he’s never forgotten that.

“I think players like that don’t forget, they want to set the record straight. He’s one of these players who wants to do it on the big stage."

Whelan also believes that Salah could be a difference-maker when it comes to the clash with Carlo Ancelotti's team.

“You can see him actually doing that because when it comes to big games, big players turn up. He’ll be determined to win that game and to get on the scoresheet.”

