November 17, 2021
'It's Painful': Virgil Van Dijk Admits To Still Dealing With Injury

Author:

Liverpool are no stranger to injuries in the last season or so - Virgil van Dijk especially so.

Therefore it come at quite a worry that Virgil van Dijk has somewhat aggravated yet another injury from a previous international break.

Van Dijk clashed with Norway and Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland in September, hurting his finger.

Virgil van Dijk

“The healing is very slow. It was very, very painful. I still strap my finger because it hurts when someone touches it.”

Van Dijk said this after the Netherlands' inexcusable 2-2 collapse against Montenegro.

Read More

Memphis Depay scored a brace before Louis van Gaal's men conceded twice in ten minutes to lose the chance to qualify on the night. 

"We always want to have the ball, we all want to play football, attack and score. But football is also knowing how to defend," - Van Dijk said.

"That's what we haven't done tonight. Our organisation was just awful. We should have qualified here."

The Reds defender will return to action in Liverpool colours on Saturday as the Liverpool face Arsenal at Anfield.

