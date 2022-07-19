“It’s Possible That They Could Have Got a Bit More Out of a Crypto Firm” - Finance Expert’s View on Liverpool Renewing With Standard Charted for 4 More Years

Finance Expert Dr Dan Plumley has spoken exclusively to Football Insider on Liverpool's shirt sponsorship deal that saw them extend their relationship with Standard Chartered for 4 more seasons, Plumley says the club could have got £10million more a season with crypto firm but did not want the backlash from fans.

Liverpool last week announced the four-year agreement had been finalised with Standard Chartered which would take the relationship into 17 seasons together.

As reported by The Times the deal was worth £200million in total, £50million a season over 4 years.

Finance Expert Plumley told Football Insider that he believes Liverpool made the correct decision sticking with their existing shirt sponsors rather than opt for the rumoured pastures new with a Cryptocurrency firm.

“It’s possible that they could have got a bit more out of a crypto firm,

“But you have to weigh that up against the negativity and the PR pressure that comes with it." Plumley told Football Insider.

Plumley then went on to add "If they could have got an extra few million out of a crypto firm, is that worth the risk of everything that comes with crypto and that backlash from fans?

“The safest bet for them was the Standard Chartered deal. Would it have been worth another £10m? Probably not.”

