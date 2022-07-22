‘It’s Ridiculous, Managers Only Use These Games as Fitness Exercises’ - Pundit Slams Nunez Critics

Darwin Nunez hasn't found himself short of critics since his £67.5million move from Benfica this summer, former Premier League goalkeeper and now pundit Paul Robinson has slammed the critics of the Uruguayan international.

Nunez did no harm in silencing his critics last night as he scored four goals in a pre-season fixture against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena and looked a lot more like the dominant frontman Liverpool fans had been waiting to see.

IMAGO / Karina Hessland

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former England International Robinson slammed critics of Nunez saying “Given the amount of squad rotation you cannot look too much into it. In the next two weeks, we will start to see more.

“It is harsh to criticise player’s performances at this stage, especially one who has just signed for a new club.

“So many subs are made in these pre-season games. There are different formations as well. You cannot read anything into the results or performances at this stage of pre-season."

IMAGO / Eibner

Robinson then went on to add when you can really expect to really see players hit their pre-season form “The week or two before the start of the season you get an idea but now is far too early, that is for sure.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |