Skip to main content

‘It’s Ridiculous, Managers Only Use These Games as Fitness Exercises’ - Pundit Slams Nunez Critics

Darwin Nunez hasn't found himself short of critics since his £67.5million move from Benfica this summer, former Premier League goalkeeper and now pundit Paul Robinson has slammed the critics of the Uruguayan international.

Nunez did no harm in silencing his critics last night as he scored four goals in a pre-season fixture against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena and looked a lot more like the dominant frontman Liverpool fans had been waiting to see.

Darwin Nunez

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former England International Robinson slammed critics of Nunez saying “Given the amount of squad rotation you cannot look too much into it. In the next two weeks, we will start to see more.

“It is harsh to criticise player’s performances at this stage, especially one who has just signed for a new club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“So many subs are made in these pre-season games. There are different formations as well. You cannot read anything into the results or performances at this stage of pre-season."

imago1013306978h

Robinson then went on to add when you can really expect to really see players hit their pre-season form “The week or two before the start of the season you get an idea but now is far too early, that is for sure.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'Really Not Smart' Jurgen Klopp Comments On Players Paying Attention To Social Media

By Alex Caddick7 hours ago
Anfield Road stand
News

300-Tonne Roof Truss Lifted Into Place in Major Progress of Anfield Road Redevelopment

By Matty Orme8 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘Mo I’m Not Sure if It’s a Clause in His New Contract to Be Generous as Hell, but He Gave Darwin the Penalty!’ - Jurgen Klopp on Mohammed Salah

By Matty Orme9 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘Great Finish, Great Speed and the Body He Always Puts In’ - Joel Matip on Darwin Nunez’s First Goals for Liverpool

By Matty Orme9 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: RB Leipzig 0-5 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Sensational Nunez Bags Four

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
imago1013306978h
Articles

Match Report: Liverpool Vs RB Leipzig - Pre-Season Friendly

By Alex Caddick10 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview | RB Leipzig 0-5 Liverpool | Nunez Scores Four

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'That's Of Course The Perfect Night For Him' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Darwin Nunez Scoring Four Goals

By Owen Cummings10 hours ago