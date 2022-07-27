‘It’s the First Time in My Life I Thought, Yeah, We Should Have Put That on Social Media.’ - Klopp on Austria Party That Lead to Conga

Liverpool's pre-season training camp in Austria is a time for Jurgen Klopp and his team to really get to work with fine tuning the tactics for the upcoming campaign, although extremely intense, the players get plenty of time for team bonding, this year it lead to a conga back to the hotel.

Liverpool returned to Austria last Friday July 22 for a week long pre-season training camp, the second year running that Klopp has chose to base his intense training camp in the country.

A training camp that is known for its real intensity to get the team ready for the upcoming campaign, it also allows for many team bonding exercises within the squad, from fishing, to karaoke. However this year the team have done something completely new, a full team conga line back to the hotel.

Speaking to the official club website manager Jurgen Klopp when asked about the end-of-party conga back to the team hotel, the manager revealed this was the first time in his life that the pictures should be on social media "Who was that? Son of Kurt? They felt the night as well.

"They were actually there performing the whole night, they were outstanding, then from a specific point on we asked them, 'Can we do karaoke?' So, they were like the side act and then the moment when we needed them most they were there again – unbelievable.

"And for the pictures as well, my mind is crazy. As I said, it's the first time in my life I thought, 'Yeah, we should have put that on social media."

