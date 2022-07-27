Skip to main content

‘It’s the First Time in My Life I Thought, Yeah, We Should Have Put That on Social Media.’ - Klopp on Austria Party That Lead to Conga

Liverpool's pre-season training camp in Austria is a time for Jurgen Klopp and his team to really get to work with fine tuning the tactics for the upcoming campaign, although extremely intense, the players get plenty of time for team bonding, this year it lead to a conga back to the hotel.

Liverpool returned to Austria last Friday July 22 for a week long pre-season training camp, the second year running that Klopp has chose to base his intense training camp in the country.

A training camp that is known for its real intensity to get the team ready for the upcoming campaign, it also allows for many team bonding exercises within the squad, from fishing, to karaoke. However this year the team have done something completely new, a full team conga line back to the hotel.

Speaking to the official club website manager Jurgen Klopp when asked about the end-of-party conga back to the team hotel, the manager revealed this was the first time in his life that the pictures should be on social media "Who was that? Son of Kurt? They felt the night as well. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They were actually there performing the whole night, they were outstanding, then from a specific point on we asked them, 'Can we do karaoke?' So, they were like the side act and then the moment when we needed them most they were there again – unbelievable. 

"And for the pictures as well, my mind is crazy. As I said, it's the first time in my life I thought, 'Yeah, we should have put that on social media."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

imago1013312683h
Media

Watch: Andrew Robertson Scores Brave Diving Header in Liverpool Training Session

By Alex Caddick6 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘Just Using Our Structure in a Better Way, That’s What We Are Working On’ - Jurgen Klopp on Importance of Austria Pre-season Camp

By Matty Orme10 hours ago
Martin Terrier
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Move For Leeds United And West Ham 'Priority' Target Martin Terrier If Roberto Firmino Leaves

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Will 'Go All In' For Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

‘World’s Best Players’ Liverpool Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders On 'Future Captain' Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Quotes

‘Very, Very Much. In Pretty Much All Departments’ - Jurgen Klopp on How Pleased He Is With Liverpool Pre-season

By Matty Orme13 hours ago
Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup
Quotes

‘You Can’t Hire a Striking Coach.’ - Pundit on Harvey Elliot Hiring a Striker Coach

By Matty Orme13 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'The New Boys Coming In Were Welcomed So Warmly' - Jurgen Klopp On 'Really Special' Team Spirit At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago