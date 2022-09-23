'It's The Injury Situation' - Liverpool Legend John Barnes Reasoning Behind Poor Start

Two months are left until the World Cup in Qatar starts and Liverpool are hoping to leave the next international break in a better place than this past week.

The Reds haven’t had the best starts to their league campaign and we’re humiliated in their opening Champions League group match against Napoli.

However, a couple of last-minute winners either side of the defeat against Newcastle and Ajax have evened things out slightly.

Jurgen Klopp has also had a selection headache due to injuries and to some, the lack of investment in the summer. Many reasons can be added to why Liverpool hasn’t hit the ground running this season.

IMAGO / Antonio Balasco

John Barnes’ Thoughts

In an interview with BonusCodeBets, Liverpool and England legend John Barnes shared his feelings on the current situation at Anfield.

The ex-winger explains a few reasons why his former club haven’t started the best this season, including the departure of Sadio Mane.

“I just think it’s the injury situation with Liverpool and the fact it’s a new team with a new dynamic in terms of the way they actually play.

IMAGO / Colorsport

They’ve been so used to playing their 4-3-3 with the same profile of players in all of the positions whereas now you have a different set of forwards coming in so that’s going to impact.

“Mane’s gone so that’s going to impact the way the two wide players play. Midfield players now with Harvey Elliott in there who is more of a dribbler than a typical James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum, you know Fabinho type of player.

“So they’ve kind of changed the way they play a bit because of the personnel so they’ve had maybe a few teething problems in that respect but I’m sure they’ll be fine.”

