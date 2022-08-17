'It's Their Achilles Heel' - Ex Liverpool Player On Midfield Concerns

Former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder Dietmar "Didi" Hamann has claimed the Reds' midfield is their "Achilles heel" and that they are crying out for a goalscorer in the centre of the park.

Hamann, who spent six years at Anfield lifting nine trophies for the Reds, was an instrumental player in the 2005 Champions League triumph over Italian giants AC Milan.

It's no secret Liverpool's midfield has been a major talking point for a while now and with the new hamstring injury to Spanish maestro Thiago, Hamann admits, the concerns are becoming louder.

"The manager already said they [Liverpool] don't buy 'a player', it has to be the right player," said Hamann speaking on TalkSport's Breakfast Show.

"The owners have made it clear over the last few years that they don't spend fortunes on players they don't really want.

"Sometimes it's hard to buy players for three to six months because what would happen if Thiago comes back and maybe Keita finds some form.

"Overall though I think it's Liverpool's Achilles heel especially if you look at the rest of the team, defensively they are brilliant, and going forward they are very good.

"Obviously with Nunez we need to see how many goals he is going to score," added Hamann.

"However, its the goals from midfield which is lacking, I think last season alone they only got 12 or 13 goals from midfield and I'm sure Fabinho got seven of them.

"If you look at Manchester City on the other hand, Gündoğan and De Bruyne average ten goals a season, so for me that's the only position that Liverpool are lacking.

"They need a goal scoring midfielder; somebody who will get you six or seven goals from open play. This is the only position they are currently lacking otherwise they are good to go."

