'It's Unheard Of' | Bournemouth Star Reminisces on 9-0 Hammering At Anfield

Liverpool’s stuttering start to the season was kickstarted with their emphatic 9-0 win against Bournemouth at Anfield, their first win of the season following two draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, and a defeat at Old Trafford to Manchester United.

Bournemouth recovered and stabilised after they sacked manager Scott Parker following their Anfield horror show. With an impressive 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, a 3-2 comeback win versus Nottingham Forest, and a point away at Newcastle United, the Cherries have climbed to 12th in the table.

Marcus Tavernier was signed this summer from Middlesbrough and has spoken to Football Daily, reflecting on Bournemouth's 9-0 demolition at Anfield:

"Obviously you can get beat at places, but it was the manner and the way that we got beat. It was disgraceful if you like to say. It was one of the lowest I've ever been in my football career, getting beat 9-0 - it's unheard of in football terms."

The English midfielder then went on to speak about Bournemouth's response that they showed by gaining a point after their draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Vitality Stadium:

"The best thing was that we had to show a reaction as quick as possible. We had a great game not that long after and we showed that reaction."

Bournemouth have now gone three matches unbeaten following their 9-0 loss to Liverpool and will face Brentford after the international break. They are yet to appoint a permanent manager.

