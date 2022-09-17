Skip to main content

'It's Unheard Of' | Bournemouth Star Reminisces on 9-0 Hammering At Anfield

Marcus Tavernier has said that his team’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season was “disgraceful”.

Liverpool’s stuttering start to the season was kickstarted with their emphatic 9-0 win against Bournemouth at Anfield, their first win of the season following two draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, and a defeat at Old Trafford to Manchester United.

Bournemouth recovered and stabilised after they sacked manager Scott Parker following their Anfield horror show. With an impressive 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, a 3-2 comeback win versus Nottingham Forest, and a point away at Newcastle United, the Cherries have climbed to 12th in the table.

City Ground Nottingham Forest Bournemouth

Marcus Tavernier was signed this summer from Middlesbrough and has spoken to Football Daily, reflecting on Bournemouth's 9-0 demolition at Anfield:

"Obviously you can get beat at places, but it was the manner and the way that we got beat. It was disgraceful if you like to say. It was one of the lowest I've ever been in my football career, getting beat 9-0 - it's unheard of in football terms."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool Bournemouth Marcus Tavernier Trent Alexander-Arnold

The English midfielder then went on to speak about Bournemouth's response that they showed by gaining a point after their draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Vitality Stadium:

"The best thing was that we had to show a reaction as quick as possible. We had a great game not that long after and we showed that reaction."

Bournemouth have now gone three matches unbeaten following their 9-0 loss to Liverpool and will face Brentford after the international break. They are yet to appoint a permanent manager.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Leicester City U21s 0-1 Liverpool U21s | Arthur Melo Helps Reds To Victory

By Neil Andrew
Bukayo Saka
Match Coverage

Brentford v Arsenal | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th/18th

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Match Coverage

'Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid...Even Chelsea' - Clubs Queue Up For Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Articles

Incredible Virgil van Dijk Stat Evidence Of Remarkable Recovery From Injury

By Neil Andrew
Andy Robertson Goal
News

Liverpool Premier League 2021/22 Prize Money Revealed - It's A Staggering Amount

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To 'Part Ways' With Arthur Melo After Last-Minute Loan Deal

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Ibrahima Konate
News

Liverpool Injury Update | Which Players Will Be Available For Brighton Clash?

By Jim Nichol-Turner