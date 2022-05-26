Skip to main content
'It's Who Is Willing To Fold First' - Pundit On Mohamed Salah Contract Stalemate With Liverpool

Former England international Danny Mills has been speaking about the ongoing saga of Mohamed Salah's contract situation with Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League final with Real Madrid on Saturday, the Egyptian claimed he will be at Liverpool next season but what this means in respect of a possible contract extension is unknown.

The 29-year-old has just over a year to run on his current deal but appears relaxed that there is still time to resolve any issues.

Mohamed Salah

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills believes the current statement is both sides just protecting their own interests as part of the negotiations.

“It’s standard negotiating, isn’t it?

“Liverpool are not stupid, they are not daft. They are saying ‘You want £500,000-a-week? Well, we ain’t giving it to you. If you want it go and get it somewhere else’.

“But it’s like where else is he going to get it? Who else will offer that? They can say ‘You know what, we’ll offer you £350,000-a-week. Who else is going to offer you £400,000-a-week?’"

Mohamed Salah
Mills also cast doubt as to whether any other clubs will be willing to pay the reported wages Salah is wanting.

“I’m not sure there is anybody else out there who is going to offer that, especially at the age that he is at.

“Gone are the days of players like Gareth Bale being on £600,000-a-week and all that kind of thing.

“You start to think, who else is going to pay it? You have a choice, there’s a really good offer on the table but if you want to leave, go and find that money somewhere else.

“If he doesn’t have the offer somewhere else he can backtrack and end up signing for what he wanted probably in the first place.

“It’s a game of poker, it’s a game of bluff and it’s who is willing to fold first.”

It looks like Salah will be at Liverpool for at least another 12 months but Reds fans will want to see that extended so will be hoping for positive news in the summer in respect of his contract situation.

