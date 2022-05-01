'It's You Guys' - Pep Lijnders Reveals Details Of Text Message That Inspired Liverpool's Comeback Against Barcelona

After joining manager Jurgen Klopp by signing a new contract at the club this week, assistant Pep Lijnders has been speaking in a recent interview about Liverpool's remarkable comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Despite a good performance in the Nou Camp, Liverpool were stunned to go down to a 3-0 defeat and looked like they would be heading out of the competition.

A week later, however, Klopp and Lijnders masterminded one of the greatest ever comebacks as Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 to qualify for the final in Madrid where they beat Tottenham Hotspur to win the trophy.

Speaking on The Coaches' Voice (via Liverpool Echo), Lijnders explained how he and others were given hope in the disappointment of defeat.

The 39 year old revealed that a text message he received from Vitor Matos who is now also part of Klopp's coaching team gave them hope.

“But when we came back in the dressing room and Gini speaks, I got a text message from Vitor Matos, he’s now our assistant coach, and he said: ‘Pep, if there’s one team in the world of football who is able to turn this around, it’s you guys.’

IMAGO / Action Plus

“So I let Jurgen (Klopp) read it and we grab a few players and (that’s when) I learned that the five minutes after the game are more important than the five days leading up to a game.”

Liverpool will have the chance to qualify for another Champions League final on Tuesday as they travel to Villarreal with a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Anfield.

