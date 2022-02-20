'I've Been Quite Surprised' - Former Player On Reports Of James Milner Contract Offer

Former England international Danny Mills has been talking about recent reports suggesting that James Milner could be offered a new contract at Liverpool.

The 36 year old is out of contract at the end of the season so can leave for free if there is no agreement with the Reds.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Mills told Football Insider he is surprised at some questionning the move to extend Milner's deal as it is unlikely to be on the same terms as he is now.

New Contract

“I’ve been quite surprised about people kicking up a fuss about this.

“People saying ‘I can’t believe they’re going to give James Milner a new contract, he hardly plays’.

“They’re not going to offer him £500,000-a-week, it’s going to be relative. I assume it’s going to be less than he’s earning now.

“It will be relative to the number of games he’s played and there will be a bit of loyalty thrown in there too.

“He’s very, very good around the place, he’s reliable, he’s professional. He sets the right example to the other players and the players coming through because he’s got a wealth of experience."

Ultimately though, however, Mills believe the decision will be made by Milner as to where he ends up playing next season and there will be no shortage of takers.

Decision Rests With Milner

“It’s up to James Milner. Is there an opportunity to go and play more football somewhere else or does he want to stay where he is?

“He’s not a bit-part player but he’s in the squad, he’s in and around it and gets a bit of game time here and there. He might be happy with that and it’s his choice.

“There will be several clubs who want him for his experience and professionalism alone.”

