'I've Constantly Insisted' - Liverpool Legend Ian Rush On Talks With Mohamed Salah Agent Ramy Abbas

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has spoken about joining Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas for a few meals.

Salah finally put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at Liverpool on Friday after months of drawn-out negotiations between the club and representative Abbas.

As reported by The Mirror, Rush explained he has met Colombian Abbas for 'a few meals' in Dubai, France, London, and Liverpool.

“I’ve enjoyed a few meals with Ramy out in Dubai where he lives, in France, London and Liverpool.

“Each time the conversation usually switches to Mo and his future. I’ve constantly insisted that Mo can become a true Liverpool legend if he stays for another three years and maintains his incredible standards.

“There have been great players in the past. In recent years there’s been Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres and Sadio Mane but they haven’t stayed long enough to become genuine legends.

“You need to keep performing for 10 years at the highest level. Mo can now achieve that.”

Ian Rush

It's nice to hear someone like Rush pushing the case for Salah to extend his stay at the club.

With pre-season about to start, it's also great that Salah can now settle knowing he will be at Liverpool for the next three years.

