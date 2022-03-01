Skip to main content
'I've Got No Doubt' - Former Player On James Milner's Future At Liverpool

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has been speaking about the future of Liverpool midfielder James Milner.

The 36 year old is out of contract at the end of the season and despite comments from manager Jurgen Klopp suggesting he is keen for the player to stay, there has been no news as of yet in terms of a new deal.

James MIlner

Whelan told Football Insider that he thinks the retired England international will be keen to stay on Merseyside,

“I don’t think he’ll want to leave.

“When you’re a part of a club like Liverpool and their success, and you’re still in the plans – he’ll want to be a part of it.

“It’s not just about game time anymore for Milner. He’ll be so important around that squad and in the dressing room. He’s a leader and a club captain alongside Jordan Henderson."

Read More

Whelan went on to say that Milner is a shining example to the younger players and could easily go on to take up a coaching role at the club.

“Their habits will shine through to the younger players, and when you have a number of foreign players it is always important to have that English-based core.

“He knows the club, knows what it’s all about – and that’s why they were so keen to keep Henderson as well.

“I’ve got no doubt that Milner will go on to be a brilliant coach as well – and that may well be at Liverpool.”

