'I've Got To Improve On That' - Former International Manager On How Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Can Become The Complete Player

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has been discussing how Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold can improve to become a complete player in a recent interview.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 23 year old has been in sensational form this season scoring twice and providing 19 assists but McLeish told Football Insider, that there are still areas the England international can improve on.

“I’m sure Jurgen knows the players and what they can do and what they cannot do.

“We’ve seen that a couple of times, people running at Trent Alexander-Arnold have caused him a little bit of a headache. Not a lot.

“His attacking ability is frightening and he’s playing in that defence so there must be an awful lot he is doing right.

"But certainly, if you see an individual going at him, I’ve seen a few times that he can be, as we say, got at. Trent will probably be thinking to himself I’ve got to improve on that."

McLeish believes that the right-back will know the adjustments that are required in his game but admitted the gains needed are marginal to make him the complete player.

“He’s still a young man. He’ll be saying ‘I need to improve that side of my game. Maybe I’ve got to step off a wee bit with timing and things.’

“I’m sure that he’s trying to work the oracle to make himself a top 100 per cent performer rather 98 per cent."

