Skip to main content

'I've Got To Improve On That' - Former International Manager On How Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Can Become The Complete Player

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has been discussing how Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold can improve to become a complete player in a recent interview.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 23 year old has been in sensational form this season scoring twice and providing 19 assists but McLeish told Football Insider, that there are still areas the England international can improve on.

“I’m sure Jurgen knows the players and what they can do and what they cannot do.

“We’ve seen that a couple of times, people running at Trent Alexander-Arnold have caused him a little bit of a headache. Not a lot.

“His attacking ability is frightening and he’s playing in that defence so there must be an awful lot he is doing right.

"But certainly, if you see an individual going at him, I’ve seen a few times that he can be, as we say, got at. Trent will probably be thinking to himself I’ve got to improve on that."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

McLeish believes that the right-back will know the adjustments that are required in his game but admitted the gains needed are marginal to make him the complete player.

“He’s still a young man. He’ll be saying ‘I need to improve that side of my game. Maybe I’ve got to step off a wee bit with timing and things.’

“I’m sure that he’s trying to work the oracle to make himself a top 100 per cent performer rather 98 per cent."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Players Will Be Buzzing' - Pundit On Recent Jurgen Klopp News & What It Means At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

'The Best January Signing Ever' - Former Player Talks Liverpool's Champions League Semi-Final Hero Luis Diaz

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
News

Official: Liverpool Unveil New Nike Home Kit For 2022/23 Season

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Articles

'Very Boring', 'Perfect', 'Worst Liverpool Kit In My Lifetime' - Mixed Fan Reaction To Unveiling Of New Nike Home Kit For 2022/23 Season

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Bundesliga
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Are 'Trying To Sign' Bundesliga Star With 13 Assists

By Matt Thielen11 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Liverpool Receive Huge Transfer Boost Regarding PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Given By Family Member

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Alisson Becker Giovanni Lo Celso
Quotes

'It Was An Outrageous Penalty Decision' - Villarreal CEO Fumes After Controversial Moment In Champions League Semi-Final Defeat To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Liverpool Champions League
News

Watch: Behind The Scenes Footage From Liverpool's 2022/23 Nike Home Kit Release

By Matt Thielen12 hours ago