'I've Never Seen Klopp So Angry' - Former Player On Liverpool Manager's Rant After Mohamed Salah First Half Miss Against Brighton

Liverpool beat Brighton 2-0 on Saturday in the Premier League thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah but manager Jurgen Klopp showed his frustration with his forwards on more than one occasion during the game.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The victory moved Liverpool within just three points of leaders Manchester City who travel to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan admitted to Football Insider that he was shocked by Klopp's reaction after Salah was put through after a break from a Brighton corner to shoot from a narrow angle just before halftime.

“I’ve never seen Klopp so angry.

“He was emptying on Salah and making it quite clear that he felt he should have passed.

“Klopp isn’t one to hide his feelings on the touchline, if he feels something isn’t right, then you know about it.

“But I was still a bit stunned to see him hit out like that.

“Salah did look a bit sheepish, as he knew he probably should have passed rather than shot, as the angle was very tight.

“I’m sure a few words would have been said at half-time as well.”

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It wasn't the only time during the match that Klopp was seen blasting his forwards and Diaz was also on the receiving end as he broke clean through late in the game but failed to find Diogo Jota who would have had a tap in to make it 3-0.

Author Verdict

Whilst competition for places is vital to a successful team, Klopp is obviously keen to ensure that players competing for starting places do not make decisions for the individual rather than the team.

Last week in the 1-0 win against West Ham at Anfield, there were signs that decision making from the forwards, particularly in the last 25 minutes, was poor as all tried to get on the scoresheet.

Output in the final third will need to get back to the levels of earlier this season if Liverpool are going to continue to be in the hunt for three more trophies to add to the Carabao Cup.

That will need to start against Arsenal on Wednesday at the Emirates for a match on paper that looks like a very tricky one.

